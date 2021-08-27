About this product
Genetics: Purple Kush x North Cali Cross
Type: Sativa
Taste: Lemon, Pine, Pungent, Skunky
Effect: Energizing, Euphoria, Focus, Happy
INFO:
+ Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
+ Proprietary Polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits
+ Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
+ Clean Green Certified
+ 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E
+ Genuine CCELL Cartridges with proprietary ceramic heating technology
+ Universal 510 threading
+ 1 Full Gram per cartridge
Our Full Spectrum Co2 cannabis oil is a culmination of artisan excellence aspiring to balance purity, potency, and flavor. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. The MFUSED evolution of super-critical CO2 extraction techniques is completed by utilizing “minimal impact” and organic processing methods. We MFUSED the beneficial elements of cannabis with a vision of feeling good and being happy. Naturally potent, pure and uncut. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
About this strain
A rumored hard to find strain, Trinity is known to have a strong skunk-like smell with an uplifting high.
About this brand
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.