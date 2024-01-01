MFUSED TWISTED Vape – Tropical Rainbow Cloud



TYPE: HYBRID

TASTE: tropical, fruity, sweet



- High Potency Distillate with Natural Terpenes

- 1g Gram Oil in All-in-One Disposable Vape

- Micro-USB Rechargeable

- Sleek & Powerful Hardware

- Optimized Airflow for Bigger Clouds & Better Flavor

- Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides

- No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER



We believe in the power of love, acceptance, and the freedom to express oneself authentically. That's why we are thrilled to launch our special Pride Month Campaign, come celebrate the vibrant spirit of Pride with our exclusive limited-edition TWISTED Vapes!



Pride Month is a time to honor our LGBTQ+ community, celebrate diversity, and promote inclusivity. It's a momentous occasion where people from all walks of life come together to stand up for equality and create a world that embraces every individual's unique identity. And we want to be a part of that journey.



With our Pride-inspired products, we aim to provide not only a high-quality and enjoyable product but also a symbol of support and solidarity. By purchasing these limited-edition vapes, you are not only treating yourself to a remarkable cannabis experience but also contributing to a greater cause.



A portion of the proceeds from every sale will be donated to Seattle Pride and Phoenix Pride organizations. These incredible nonprofits work tirelessly to support and uplift our local LGBTQ+ community, advocating for equal rights, providing vital resources, and organizing events that foster a sense of belonging and pride.



Our Pride Month Campaign is more than just a product launch and a donation drive. It's a celebration of love, self-expression, and the freedom to be yourself. It's about standing tall, embracing who you are, and supporting a community that deserves recognition, acceptance, and respect.



So, join us this Pride Month as we honor the LGBTQ+ community and spread the message of love and inclusivity. Because together, love always wins.

