College Sports Ltd. Ed STRAINS LIVE DIAMONDS Disposable - UW Purp



TYPE: Indica

GENETICS: Stolen UW Research Project

TASTING NOTES: Tropical, Fruity, Spicy

CLASSIFICATION: Legacy Strain / Sweet Profile



Celebrate a legacy strain bred to be powerful by a legendary school. Our cutting-edge LIVE DIAMONDS vape ensures you receive the purest, most potent essence of UW Purp in every draw. Sweet, fruity, and primed to tackle your mind. Pass the Purp, Dawg!



+ Nuanced and true-to-life Cannabis flavor profiles from Live Cannabis Terpenes

+ Require no additional part and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging

+ Slim & discreet design, perfect on-the-go companion

+ High-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance

+ Full rechargeable device via USB-C

+ Zero artificial additives and flavoring

+ Independently tested to ensure product safety



Follow our journey @mfusedculture, @mfused_, and @mfused_deals!

read more