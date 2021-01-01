About this product

TAC: 21.1% | CBCA: 0.1% | CBG: 0.1% | CBGA: 0.2% | THC: 20.7% | THC9: 0.9%

Bred by In House Genetics. A cross of Blue Sherbert and Banana OG for an Indica leaning hybrid. Bluenana has hints of both Blueberry and Banana smoothy along with some sweet, earthy notes on the nose. This variety exibits purpled, cookies like floral growth, covered in trichomes

