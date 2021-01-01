Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Middlesex Integrative Medicine

Middlesex Integrative Medicine

Bluenana

About this product

TAC: 21.1% | CBCA: 0.1% | CBG: 0.1% | CBGA: 0.2% | THC: 20.7% | THC9: 0.9%
--
Bred by In House Genetics. A cross of Blue Sherbert and Banana OG for an Indica leaning hybrid. Bluenana has hints of both Blueberry and Banana smoothy along with some sweet, earthy notes on the nose. This variety exibits purpled, cookies like floral growth, covered in trichomes
--
No description available. If you have any info on this strain, drop us some knowledge at strains@leafly.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!