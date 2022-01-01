Overview -

Black Triangle Kush is a mouth watering indica. Known for its euphoric and calming effects, BTK is like a cerebral massage. Upon first exhale, BTK washes away the stresses of the day, enveloping one in a warm blanket of security. After further indulging, one may notice a sleepy haze enveloping them.



Tasting - Citrus and Kush like, with undertones of creamy marshmallow smoothness.



Effects - Calming, Euphoric, Sleepy