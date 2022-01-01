Overview -

Not only is Horchata a delicious drink, it could be your new favorite hybrid cannabis strain. Perfectly calming the body and mind while still reserving a focused head. Horchata is wonderful for binge watching a favorite TV show, or hanging out with a friend. Some have claimed Horchata to be rather chatty while indulging. Don’t be surprised if Horchata becomes your favorite drink in plant form.



Tasting - Earthy and floral, with creamy undertones.



Effects - Calming, Focused, Chatty