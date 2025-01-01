About this product
Introducing Mocktails by MidSouth Extracts – a revolutionary THC-infused, cocktail-inspired drink mix that brings the fun and flavor of your favorite drinks without the alcohol. Crafted for those who want to unwind, relax, and enjoy the full experience of a cocktail with a twist of cannabis-infused bliss, Mocktails delivers the perfect balance of bold flavors and gentle relaxation. Simply mix with your favorite soda, sparkling water, or juice to create a refreshing, THC-infused beverage that enhances your downtime or solo relaxation moments. Whether you're craving a tropical twist, a zesty citrus burst, or a cool, minty refreshment, Mocktails lets you create a variety of drinks to suit your mood. Enjoy the classic cocktail vibes without the hangover, all while experiencing the calming effects of THC in a fun and flavorful way. Features: THC-infused, cocktail-inspired drink mix Convenient and easy to use, perfect for at-home or on-the-go enjoyment Lab-tested for consistent potency and quality Alcohol-free and hangover-free Available in a range of vibrant, delicious flavors Elevate your mocktail game with MidSouth Extracts – where flavor meets relaxation in every sip.
King Cake - Mocktail Mix - 150mg
MidSouth ExtractsBeverages
About this brand
MidSouth Extracts
MidSouth Extracts is committed to providing the patients of Mississippi with a galaxy of high-quality products that are out of this world. Our very talented and experienced team is dedicated to serving the medical cannabis community and our dispensary partners here in Mississippi. Specializing in full spectrum extracts made with natural cannabis terpenes we offer a wide variety of small batch and hand-crafted items including edibles, vapes, concentrates, flower and topicals. We are constantly searching for innovative ways to create new and exciting products to add to our portfolio. Our sincere goal is to convey our love for this plant, our partners and the patients we serve through the quality of the products we produce.
License(s)
- MS, US: PROC001441
