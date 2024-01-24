About this dispensary
The Green Standard Starkville LLC
The Green Standard Dispensary is a Medical Marijuana Dispensary. Our mission is to inspire patients to explore what the world of cannabis has to offer. We are guided in our belief that cannabis can play a profound role in the treatment and well-being of our patients. We hold ourselves to a higher standard in that we focus on 3 things: the products we carry, the patients we serve and pride in what we do. We will set the standard for the patient-focused dispensary experience through passion, conversation, and love for cannabis so we can connect with our customers on a higher level.
612 Highway 12 E, Starkville, MS
License DSPY004753
Cash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
