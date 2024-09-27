Search doctors near you
About this dispensary
The Green Standard - Grenada
The Green Standard Dispensary is a Medical Marijuana Dispensary. Our mission is to inspire patients to explore what the world of cannabis has to offer. We are guided in our belief that cannabis can play a profound role in the treatment and well-being of our patients. We hold ourselves to a higher standard in that we focus on 3 things: the products we carry, the patients we serve and pride in what we do. We will set the standard for the patient-focused dispensary experience through passion, conversation, and love for cannabis so we can connect with our customers on a higher level.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 2
1223 Sunset Drive, Grenada, MS
License DSPY005522
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
