DISPENSARY
MEDICAL

The Green Standard - Grenada

Grenada, MS
775.6 miles away
229 products

Weed deals

Flower

Concentrate

Edible

Cartridge

Pre-roll

Topical

Accessory

About this dispensary

The Green Standard - Grenada

The Green Standard Dispensary is a Medical Marijuana Dispensary. Our mission is to inspire patients to explore what the world of cannabis has to offer. We are guided in our belief that cannabis can play a profound role in the treatment and well-being of our patients. We hold ourselves to a higher standard in that we focus on 3 things: the products we carry, the patients we serve and pride in what we do. We will set the standard for the patient-focused dispensary experience through passion, conversation, and love for cannabis so we can connect with our customers on a higher level.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 2
1223 Sunset Drive, Grenada, MS
License DSPY005522
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm

Photos of The Green Standard - Grenada

Promotions at The Green Standard - Grenada

Updates from The Green Standard - Grenada

1 Review of The Green Standard - Grenada

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.