Logo for the brand Millennium Extracts (Millennium Marijuana)

Millennium Extracts (Millennium Marijuana)

Dragon OG Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Dragon OG effects

Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
26% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!