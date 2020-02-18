Loading…
Ice Cream Cake Cartridge 1g

by Millennium Extracts (Millennium Marijuana)
IndicaTHC 23%CBD
Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes. 

642 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
89% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
