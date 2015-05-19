Mango Haze CBD Shatter 1g
SativaTHC 4%CBD 7%
CBD Mango Haze
CBD Mango Haze is a high-CBD strain released by CBD Crew in 2013. This pleasant and aromatic blend combines the tropical flavors of Mango Haze with the added benefits from high levels of cannabidiol. The buds of CBD Mango Haze express themselves with spicy and sweet notes reminiscent of mango, pineapple, and black pepper. Its CBD:THC ratio can range anywhere from 1:1 – 2:1 and the uplifting sativa-dominant effects draw many medical cannabis consumers to CBD Mango Haze.
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Focused
45% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
52% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
47% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
