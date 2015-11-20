About this strain
Primus, also called Primus OG, is a complex indica strain that combines Arcata, Trainwreck, and 303 OG. Each parent strain passes on something special to Primus: Arcata with its creative activation, Trainwreck with its long-lasting euphoria, and 303 OG with its sour fruit flavors. This trifecta of duration, fragrance, and quality of high makes for a potent hybrid cherished by patients and recreational consumers alike.
Primus effects

73 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
