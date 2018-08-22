Trainwreck Distillate Vape Cartridge 1g
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
