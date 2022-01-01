3Chi Delta 8 THC tincture contains a broad spectrum hemp extract with Delta 8 THC and other other cannabinoids (CBD, CBC, CBN, CBDv, CBG), plus terpenes that help with effectiveness. Delta 8 THC tincture can be moderately intoxicating.



Type: Broad Spectrum ∆8 (Delta 8 THC, does not contain Delta 9 THC)

Carrier Oil: MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride)

Taste: Strong plant taste from terpenes

Bottle size: 30mL

Delta 8 THC Per Bottle/Per Serving: 600mg/20mg, 1200mg/40mg

Extraction Material: Hemp

Original Extraction Method: Ethanol

Key Ingredients: Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol (∆8THC)

Final Thoughts: 3CHI is a well respected company and who knows their way around the minor cannabinoids. They were first to market with a full array of Delta 8 cartridges with terpenes and other products including cartridges and gummies.

Directions: Measure the desired amount of Delta 8 THC tincture using the metered dropper and use it as desired. Consult a physician before using this product. Must be at least 21 years or older to use unless allowed at a younger age due to the laws of your state or territory.



Refrigeration is not necessary but is encouraged as it will extend the life of the oil. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment. Do not touch dropper to skin, mouth, or any surface between or during use to help prevent contamination.



While we do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, it is thought that the Delta 8 THC metabolites will trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, Utah and Washington. It is your responsibility to determine if Delta 8 is legal in your state.



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF YOU'RE PREGNANT.



Discounts do not apply to this product. Must be 21 to buy and use these tinctures and all Delta 8 products.