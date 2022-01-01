Galaxy Treats' Moon Babies THCO gummies don't disappoint, they're long lasting and great tasting. This jar contains 20 gummies, each 25mg for a total of 500mg. You asked for these gummies and we delivered!!



This product is legal according to federal law and many state laws, as it is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain any ∆9 THC.



Type: THC-O

Vegan: Yes

Total Amount: 20 Gummies

THC-O Per Pack/Per Gummy: 500mg/25mg

Flavors: Peach

Key Ingredients: THC-Acetate (THCO)

Final Thoughts: Galaxy Treats is fairly new to the CBD space, starting out in 2022, but they are making quite an impression.

Take gummies with food or eat 10-60 minutes after for best effects.



Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Galaxy Treats Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, MBH and Galaxy Treats do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. MBH retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. MBH is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but Delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Shipping



Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, Utah and Washington. It is your responsibility to determine if Delta 8 is legal in your state.



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF YOU'RE PREGNANT.



Must be 21 or older to use or buy these gummies or any other Delta 8 product.