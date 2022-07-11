Mind Your Head by Mickey Hart is your guide to cannabis-enhanced consciousness. Our botanically rich, transcendent

products start with mindfully grown cannabis; harvested, sown and delivered with care and reverence for the Earth. Our

mission is to transport your mind. Mind Your Head is Empowered by Chemdog. One of the most influential strains in

history was born when a cannabis breeder by the name of Chemdog was following the Grateful Dead in 1991. He

bought some of "the best weed he'd ever smoked" on Shakedown Street outside of the Deer Creek Amphitheater in

Indiana. Tracking down the growers, his next bag included 13 now legendary seeds. Chemdog is a potent heirloom

hybrid with a deep cerebral energy. Inspire your mind with the legendary strain that begat other greats such as Sour

Diesel and OG Kush. Mickey Hart invites adventurous spirits to follow their sense of wonder and "go somewhere we've

never been before."