Mindy's Edibles
Botanical White Grapefruit Gummies 100mg 20-pack
About this product
A DOSE OF DECADENCE
James Beard award-winning master chef Mindy Segal has created precisely dosed, decadently delicious artisanal edibles to delight your tastebuds and invigorate your soul. Each flavor highlights a distinct memory for Mindy's culinary journey.
Fresh and clean like a grapefruit cocktail. Sour and lip-smacking. Just super juicy with an essence of gin botanicals.
James Beard award-winning master chef Mindy Segal has created precisely dosed, decadently delicious artisanal edibles to delight your tastebuds and invigorate your soul. Each flavor highlights a distinct memory for Mindy's culinary journey.
Fresh and clean like a grapefruit cocktail. Sour and lip-smacking. Just super juicy with an essence of gin botanicals.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!