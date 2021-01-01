Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mindy's Edibles

Mindy's Edibles

Botanical White Grapefruit Gummies 100mg 20-pack

About this product

A DOSE OF DECADENCE

James Beard award-winning master chef Mindy Segal has created precisely dosed, decadently delicious artisanal edibles to delight your tastebuds and invigorate your soul. Each flavor highlights a distinct memory for Mindy's culinary journey.

Fresh and clean like a grapefruit cocktail. Sour and lip-smacking. Just super juicy with an essence of gin botanicals.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!