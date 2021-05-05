A DOSE OF DECADENCE

James Beard award-winning master chef Mindy Segal has created precisely dosed, decadently delicious artisanal edibles to delight your tastebuds and invigorate your soul. Each flavor highlights a distinct memory for Mindy's culinary journey.



Fresh and clean like a grapefruit cocktail. Sour and lip-smacking. Just super juicy with an essence of gin botanicals.