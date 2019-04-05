About this strain
Bred by The Plug Genetics, Blue Sherbert is a cross of Blue Cookies and Sunset Sherbert. Buds come in beautiful lime green and purple hues. The flavor profile is sweet with notes of blueberry and citrus that will leave your mouth watering as your mind soars.
Blue Sherbert effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
That is why we created Mini Budz. We, like our fellow cannabis lovers, just want to be able to try a new or legendary strains without breaking the bank. We grew it, sorted it, and now we want you to enjoy it. No larfy shake, but smaller nugs perfect for sampling.