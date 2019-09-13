About this strain
Chernobyl is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Jack the Ripper and Trinity. This strain produces dreamy effects that are long-lasting and may boost your mood. Chernobyl smells like lime sherbet. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and anxiety.
About this brand
That is why we created Mini Budz. We, like our fellow cannabis lovers, just want to be able to try a new or legendary strains without breaking the bank. We grew it, sorted it, and now we want you to enjoy it. No larfy shake, but smaller nugs perfect for sampling.