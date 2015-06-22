About this strain
Kimbo Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blackberry Kush with Starfighter. Kimbo Kush produces effects that are relaxing in small doses, sedating in larger doses. Because of its potency, Kimbo Kush is best enjoyed at the end of the day or before you head to bed. This strain is named after the late Kimbo Slice. Medial marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
That is why we created Mini Budz. We, like our fellow cannabis lovers, just want to be able to try a new or legendary strains without breaking the bank. We grew it, sorted it, and now we want you to enjoy it. No larfy shake, but smaller nugs perfect for sampling.