About this product
About this strain
Purple Trainwreck, also known as "Granddaddy Trainwreck," "Granddaddy Wreck," and "Purple Wreck," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Mendocino Purps. This strain is known for providing a stimulating, cerebral high that is anchored in physical relaxation. Purple Trainwreck has a rich aroma of bright citrus, pine, and lavendar. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and insomnia. Growers say Purple Trainwreck grows best in a warm, dry climate.
Purple Trainwreck effects
About this brand
That is why we created Mini Budz. We, like our fellow cannabis lovers, just want to be able to try a new or legendary strains without breaking the bank. We grew it, sorted it, and now we want you to enjoy it. No larfy shake, but smaller nugs perfect for sampling.