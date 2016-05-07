About this strain
SnowLAnd, also known as "Snowland," is a limited edition release from DNA Genetics. SnowLAnd is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Snowcap and LA Confidential. Snowland was created in an attempt to tame the huge size of Snowcap while still producing large yields of potent, highly-resinous flowers. Most phenotypes are compact indica-like plants with extremely dense buds and flavors ranging from fruit to diesel to sandalwood. Reports indicate that SnowLAnd is very strong with a long lasting, balanced high.
