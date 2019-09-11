 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. MiniNail

MiniNail

The Future of Concentrate Vaporization / Micro Enails

MiniNail Micro Enail Complete Set with DeepDish Quartz Hybrid Nail
MiniNail Micro Enail Complete Set with DeepDish Quartz Hybrid Nail
MiniNail Ninja Sword Dabbers
MiniNail Ninja Sword Dabbers
MiniNail Micro Enail Complete Kit with MiniNail Swiss Honeycomb Rig
MiniNail Micro Enail Complete Kit with MiniNail Swiss Honeycomb Rig
MiniNail featured photo 4
MiniNail Micro Enail Complete Set
MiniNail Micro Enail Complete Set

About MiniNail

Micro Enails & High Quality Products Designed in-house for the Daily Dabber. Toss the torch and pick up a MiniNail™; a high quality, low power, palm-size Enail or desktop vaporizer that is built for everyday use. Low, constant temperatures allow you to get more flavor and effect out of your concentrates. No more waiting for the torch and "feeling" for the right temperature. Be certain your nail is always ready to go at the temperature you desire most for the best dabbing experience possible. The MiniNail™ is made, designed, engineered, assembled, packaged, & shipped from Seattle, WA USA.

Related video

Universal Quartz Hybrid Kit By Mininail – Product Spotlight

September 11, 2019

01:21