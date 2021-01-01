Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Ministry of Cannabis

Ministry of Cannabis

Auto Cannabis Light Feminized

About this product

This strain has been created for those who want to use cannabis, but without having the high/stoned effect that you get normally with other types of marijuana. In this case, the CBD is king, allowing for a large selection of relaxing uses. Possible medical uses include anti-inflammatory, help with sleep, anxiety reduction, spasms reducer, antipsychotic and anti-oxidation. This is the autoflowering version of the Cannabis Light, ready in about nine weeks from germination to harvest. The plant offers medium productivity and a very high ratio of CBD:THC, so after enjoying the pungent taste of sandalwood you won't be KO, just more relaxed. Perfect for those who are seeking relief but without a high.

Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.

Kind of seeds: Autoflowering Female

Indoor/Outdoor

20% Ruderalis 75% Sativa 5% Indica

Total Growing Time: 9 weeks

Yield: up to 60 gr per plant indoor, up to 120 gr per plant outdoor

Flavor: woodsy, sandalwood, pungent

Effect: relaxation, relief

THC: <1%

CBD: 12-15%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!