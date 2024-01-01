About this product
At Minneleaf, we understand the importance of a good night's sleep for overall well-being. That's why we've carefully crafted our Nite Sleep gummies with the perfect mix of CBD and CBN to help you achieve the restful and rejuvenating sleep you deserve. The CBN works with your endocannabinoid system to ready your body for sleep, calm your breathing, clear your mind and relax your body, and while it does that, the CBD is working with your immune system to relax your muscles and joints, to relieve pain and soreness to help ensure a deep, restful night of sleep possible.
How to Use
Take one gummy approximately 30 minutes before bedtime.
Start with a lower dose and adjust as needed to find your optimal sleep support level.
Wake up refreshed and ready to conquer the day with our natural sleep support solution.
Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new dietary supplement.
About this brand
Minneleaf
Our Story
We founded this company driven by our passion to destigmatize cannabis and champion its myriad health benefits. Our mission is to empower you to live better, feel better, all while prioritizing your well-being, free from any harm to your body. You want better sleep? We have it with NITE Sleep Gummies. You want Energy, enhanced focus and reduced appetite? V Slim to the rescue. Great tasting and potent chocolate bars? Darkness Chocolate is here. Fresh and great tasting gummies with no after taste? Bingo. We have those too. Here is how it all started.
How it started
I once shared your perspective, growing up amidst the 'war on drugs' culture where all substances were painted with the same negative brush. Despite my continuous research and learning, the echoes of high school health class lingered in my mind. It wasn't until my 40s that I dared to explore THC. To my surprise, everything I thought I knew about marijuana was erroneous. Far from becoming a stereotype, my life underwent a remarkable transformation. Emotionally, I found a newfound equilibrium; physically, I discovered relief for my sore knees through pain cream; creatively, my mind opened up. On stressful nights, a piece of chocolate infused with cannabis allowed me to drift into peaceful sleep instead of wrestling with worries, waking up refreshed and invigorated. Contrasting this with the aftermath of alcohol consumption—headaches, bloating, and discomfort—I can't help but wish I had embraced marijuana earlier.
Eric Redlinger- Owner
