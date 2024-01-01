About this product
The Minneleaf Paradise Mix is the gummy sampler everyone who isn’t talking about our Favorites Mix is probably talking about. Perfect for all occasions, these are happiness in a square as they amp up creativity, euphoria and overall fun. Each piece is considered 2 servings of 5 MG Delta-9 and 5 MG of CBD. This is the perfect mix to juice your mood while also providing pain and inflammation relief. Comes with a mix of the Blue Razz, Pineapple and Mango flavors. This is a great all-purpose gummy that is perfect for seasoned connoisseurs and gummy newbies alike.
Our Story
We founded this company driven by our passion to destigmatize cannabis and champion its myriad health benefits. Our mission is to empower you to live better, feel better, all while prioritizing your well-being, free from any harm to your body. You want better sleep? We have it with NITE Sleep Gummies. You want Energy, enhanced focus and reduced appetite? V Slim to the rescue. Great tasting and potent chocolate bars? Darkness Chocolate is here. Fresh and great tasting gummies with no after taste? Bingo. We have those too. Here is how it all started.
How it started
I once shared your perspective, growing up amidst the 'war on drugs' culture where all substances were painted with the same negative brush. Despite my continuous research and learning, the echoes of high school health class lingered in my mind. It wasn't until my 40s that I dared to explore THC. To my surprise, everything I thought I knew about marijuana was erroneous. Far from becoming a stereotype, my life underwent a remarkable transformation. Emotionally, I found a newfound equilibrium; physically, I discovered relief for my sore knees through pain cream; creatively, my mind opened up. On stressful nights, a piece of chocolate infused with cannabis allowed me to drift into peaceful sleep instead of wrestling with worries, waking up refreshed and invigorated. Contrasting this with the aftermath of alcohol consumption—headaches, bloating, and discomfort—I can't help but wish I had embraced marijuana earlier.
Eric Redlinger- Owner
