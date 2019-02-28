Our Relieve CBD Bath Soaks immerse your body in the healing properties of CBD, goat milk, and essential oils for the ultimate in easing bodily aches and discomforts.



EASE YOUR DISCOMFORT

Our 300mg, 7oz RELIEVE CBD SOAK is a luxury goat milk bath with pain-reducing CBD and therapeutic essential oils. Spearmint Eucalyptus scent.



RELIEVE CBD SOAK will:

Ease your Discomfort

Treat sensitive skin

Relax your mind and body

Hydrate & Exfoliate



RELIEVE CBD SOAK is:

All-Natural

Chemical-free

Nutrient-rich



These CBD Bath Soaks deliver 300mg of CBD to tense, sore, or stressed areas throughout your body. The CBD gently passes through your skin to begin soothing your muscles and joints.



CBD Soaks:

Reduce inflammation

Ease pain

Relax tension