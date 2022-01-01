About this product
Space Cannon is our best Premium CBG Flower, a custom strain grown and processed in Lexington, Missouri.
Expresses about 10% CBG and .5% CBN.
Nice for some Calm and Focus.
Find your ZEN.
Fresh. Bright. A bit tangy and sweet.
Contains under .3% Delta 9 THC.
Packed with BOVEDA moisture protection.
Please Use Responsibly. Product only available for pouches in the USA>
About this brand
Missouri's First / Hemp Hill Farm
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.