Space Cannon is our best Premium CBG Flower, a custom strain grown and processed in Lexington, Missouri.



Expresses about 10% CBG and .5% CBN.



Nice for some Calm and Focus.

Find your ZEN.



Fresh. Bright. A bit tangy and sweet.



Contains under .3% Delta 9 THC.



Packed with BOVEDA moisture protection.



Please Use Responsibly. Product only available for pouches in the USA>