About this product
THC-O is different. Stronger the D8 and a bit Euphoric and Energizing.
These Fruity Grape gummies are loaded with 10mg of THC-O to get you there.
Like all New Sensation treats – enjoy one, wait a bit, have another if you like.
Then tell your friends.
And Remember: We Live on a PLANET!!”
These Fruity Grape gummies are loaded with 10mg of THC-O to get you there.
Like all New Sensation treats – enjoy one, wait a bit, have another if you like.
Then tell your friends.
And Remember: We Live on a PLANET!!”
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Missouri's First / Hemp Hill Farm
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.