About this product
Precisely Formulated Gummies with 65% Extract
BOOST Bites offer a tasty way to conveniently incorporate kratom into your routine. These 10mg kratom gummies provide herbal energy, focus, and clarity without the bitter taste, making them ideal for on-the-go use. Whether you're facing a demanding workday or need a subtle boost during your daily grind, BOOST Bites are a discreet and effective option loved by many.
BOOST Bites combine the benefits of kratom with a gentle caffeine boost, offering a sustained energy lift without the jittery side effects of some caffeine supplements and drinks. Perfect for powering through tough workouts or a demanding day ahead, BOOST Bites help you achieve your goals with increased focus and stamina.
BOOST Bites
by MIT45
THC —CBD —
About this brand
MIT45
Discover the pinnacle of kratom excellence with our meticulously crafted products. We source only the finest kratom leaves, employing cutting-edge extraction techniques to create potent, pure extracts that set the industry standard. Our commitment to quality is evident in every precisely measured serving, backed by rigorous third-party testing and transparent labeling.
Whether you're an athlete pushing your limits, a professional seeking enhanced focus, or someone striving for personal growth, our premium kratom products are designed to elevate your performance and unlock your full potential. Experience the difference that has made us the trusted choice for those who refuse to settle for anything less than extraordinary.
Join our community of high achievers and feel the transformative power of superior kratom. With our innovative formulations, you'll have the energy, clarity, and determination to conquer any challenge and break through every boundary. Elevate your journey with kratom that's as ambitious as you are.
All products are lab-tested for purity and potency.
Must be 21+ to purchase. Please use responsibly.
