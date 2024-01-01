About this product
Multi-Serving Gel Pouch with 65% Extract
This kratom energy gel redefines what convenient, great-tasting kratom can be. Carry the world’s best high-mitragynine extract with you in a pocket-friendly pouch.
Not everybody needs a 30-minute ritual before they start their workout or their workday. MIT45 GO is there for you, whenever you need a bit of quick energy. The 65% mitragynine extract is formulated for an energy-first experience that will fuel your workout or get you past the finish line for a work deadline. Beware of our blend of honey, orange, and cinnamon flavors: You may not be able to go back to your old, bitter-tasting kratom after you’ve tried MIT45 GO.
This kratom energy gel redefines what convenient, great-tasting kratom can be. Carry the world’s best high-mitragynine extract with you in a pocket-friendly pouch.
Not everybody needs a 30-minute ritual before they start their workout or their workday. MIT45 GO is there for you, whenever you need a bit of quick energy. The 65% mitragynine extract is formulated for an energy-first experience that will fuel your workout or get you past the finish line for a work deadline. Beware of our blend of honey, orange, and cinnamon flavors: You may not be able to go back to your old, bitter-tasting kratom after you’ve tried MIT45 GO.
GO
by MIT45
THC —CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Multi-Serving Gel Pouch with 65% Extract
This kratom energy gel redefines what convenient, great-tasting kratom can be. Carry the world’s best high-mitragynine extract with you in a pocket-friendly pouch.
Not everybody needs a 30-minute ritual before they start their workout or their workday. MIT45 GO is there for you, whenever you need a bit of quick energy. The 65% mitragynine extract is formulated for an energy-first experience that will fuel your workout or get you past the finish line for a work deadline. Beware of our blend of honey, orange, and cinnamon flavors: You may not be able to go back to your old, bitter-tasting kratom after you’ve tried MIT45 GO.
This kratom energy gel redefines what convenient, great-tasting kratom can be. Carry the world’s best high-mitragynine extract with you in a pocket-friendly pouch.
Not everybody needs a 30-minute ritual before they start their workout or their workday. MIT45 GO is there for you, whenever you need a bit of quick energy. The 65% mitragynine extract is formulated for an energy-first experience that will fuel your workout or get you past the finish line for a work deadline. Beware of our blend of honey, orange, and cinnamon flavors: You may not be able to go back to your old, bitter-tasting kratom after you’ve tried MIT45 GO.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MIT45
Discover the pinnacle of kratom excellence with our meticulously crafted products. We source only the finest kratom leaves, employing cutting-edge extraction techniques to create potent, pure extracts that set the industry standard. Our commitment to quality is evident in every precisely measured serving, backed by rigorous third-party testing and transparent labeling.
Whether you're an athlete pushing your limits, a professional seeking enhanced focus, or someone striving for personal growth, our premium kratom products are designed to elevate your performance and unlock your full potential. Experience the difference that has made us the trusted choice for those who refuse to settle for anything less than extraordinary.
Join our community of high achievers and feel the transformative power of superior kratom. With our innovative formulations, you'll have the energy, clarity, and determination to conquer any challenge and break through every boundary. Elevate your journey with kratom that's as ambitious as you are.
All products are lab-tested for purity and potency.
Must be 21+ to purchase. Please use responsibly.
Whether you're an athlete pushing your limits, a professional seeking enhanced focus, or someone striving for personal growth, our premium kratom products are designed to elevate your performance and unlock your full potential. Experience the difference that has made us the trusted choice for those who refuse to settle for anything less than extraordinary.
Join our community of high achievers and feel the transformative power of superior kratom. With our innovative formulations, you'll have the energy, clarity, and determination to conquer any challenge and break through every boundary. Elevate your journey with kratom that's as ambitious as you are.
All products are lab-tested for purity and potency.
Must be 21+ to purchase. Please use responsibly.
Notice a problem?Report this item