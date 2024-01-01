About this product
Multi-Serving Liquid with 30% Extract
Super K Extra boasts a potent 30% mitragynine content coupled with increased levels of secondary alkaloids. This is our strongest formulation, containing more than double the milligrams of kratom extract per bottle compared to the original Super K.
The Story of Super K Extra
Super K Extra takes potency to new heights, surpassing even the remarkable strength of Super K. It’s not just a powerful blend, it’s a manifestation of our unwavering pursuit of perfection. The outcome is undeniable: unrivaled potency, unparalleled quality, and a history of delighted return customers.
Super K Extra
by MIT45
About this brand
MIT45
Discover the pinnacle of kratom excellence with our meticulously crafted products. We source only the finest kratom leaves, employing cutting-edge extraction techniques to create potent, pure extracts that set the industry standard. Our commitment to quality is evident in every precisely measured serving, backed by rigorous third-party testing and transparent labeling.
Whether you're an athlete pushing your limits, a professional seeking enhanced focus, or someone striving for personal growth, our premium kratom products are designed to elevate your performance and unlock your full potential. Experience the difference that has made us the trusted choice for those who refuse to settle for anything less than extraordinary.
Join our community of high achievers and feel the transformative power of superior kratom. With our innovative formulations, you'll have the energy, clarity, and determination to conquer any challenge and break through every boundary. Elevate your journey with kratom that's as ambitious as you are.
All products are lab-tested for purity and potency.
Must be 21+ to purchase. Please use responsibly.
