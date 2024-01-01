We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Mitten Extracts
Mitten Hits Harder!
6
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
10 products
Pre-rolls
Mitten Extracts 1g Infused Preroll - Banana OG (Indica)
by Mitten Extracts
Pre-rolls
Mitten Extracts 1g Infused Preroll - Blue Dream (Sativa)
by Mitten Extracts
Pre-rolls
Mitten Extracts 1g Infused Preroll - Gushers (Hybrid)
by Mitten Extracts
Pre-rolls
Mitten Extracts 1g Infused Preroll - Strawberry Cough (Sativa)
by Mitten Extracts
Pre-rolls
Mitten Extracts 1g Infused Preroll - Peach Cobbler
by Mitten Extracts
Pre-rolls
Mitten Extracts 1g Infused Preroll - Watermelon Zkittles (Indica)
by Mitten Extracts
Pre-rolls
Mitten Extracts 1g Infused Preroll - Maui Pineapple (Sativa)
by Mitten Extracts
Pre-rolls
Mitten Extracts 1g Infused Preroll - White Runtz (Hybrid)
by Mitten Extracts
Pre-rolls
Mitten Extracts 1g Infused Preroll - Blue Zkittles (Indica)
by Mitten Extracts
Pre-rolls
Mitten Extracts 1g Infused Preroll - Lemon Cherry Gelato (Hybrid)
by Mitten Extracts
