With an aesthetic influenced by Pre-Columbian cultures and space age wonder, Miwak Junior makes art that is functional for the here and now. The hollow interior of our ceramic pipes provides a deceptively large chamber for smoke, and the hand-finished exterior creates an exceptionally smooth hand-feel. The bowl is hand-glazed for a non-porous, easy-to-clean surface. Pipes measure approximately 2.5” by 4”. Responsibly made by hand in Southern California, USA.