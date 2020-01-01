 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Miwak Junior
Miwak Junior Cover Photo

Miwak Junior

ART FOR SMOKING

Miwak Junior featured photo 1
XANTHE is the queen of our Golden Girls collection, with hand-painted 22k gold accents.
XANTHE is the queen of our Golden Girls collection, with hand-painted 22k gold accents.
Each SAJAMA is a one-of-a-kind mixture of stoneware and porcelain clays.
Each SAJAMA is a one-of-a-kind mixture of stoneware and porcelain clays.
LICANCABUR features a body of dark brown stoneware and a metallic black glaze in the bowl.
LICANCABUR features a body of dark brown stoneware and a metallic black glaze in the bowl.
SIERRA BRAVO features a stoneware clay body and an ever-changing Laguna blue glaze.
SIERRA BRAVO features a stoneware clay body and an ever-changing Laguna blue glaze.

About Miwak Junior

With an aesthetic influenced by Pre-Columbian cultures and space age wonder, Miwak Junior makes art that is functional for the here and now. The hollow interior of our ceramic pipes provides a deceptively large chamber for smoke, and the hand-finished exterior creates an exceptionally smooth hand-feel. The bowl is hand-glazed for a non-porous, easy-to-clean surface. Pipes measure approximately 2.5” by 4”. Responsibly made by hand in Southern California, USA.