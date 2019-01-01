 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Mixmasters
Mixmasters Cover Photo

Mixmasters

The Flavor Revolution

Try our line of Indica strains that contain only THC distillate & natural terpenes.
Try our line of Indica strains that contain only THC distillate & natural terpenes.

About Mixmasters

Mixmasters cannabis vape line, est. in Los Angeles, California, is crafted by 20 year industry veterans. Mixmasters is breaking the mold within the vape pen industry with blended strains & flavors. Our THC & CBD vape pens are convenient, compact & stylish. We offer disposable vape products & cartridges that fit seamlessly with our pen & charger. All of our oils produce an artisan crafted blend of all natural cannabis. We offer 7 strains of unique custom blends for our THC pen and 4 varieties from our CBD line. Our mission is to provide the highest quality products! Pesticide free No chemical additives Triple distilled All natural

Batteries & power

more products

Cartridges

more products

Available in

United States, California