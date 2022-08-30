About this product
Ideal for dispensaries and cannabis companies looking to train their employees. The MJ Hybrid Training System is a two-fold approach. In order to meet consumer needs, employees need to be cross-trained on both cannabis education and how to effectively communicate to meet each customers’ needs. This training has helped many companies (dispensaries) increase their sales, customer loyalty and employee engagement.
