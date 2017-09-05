Loading…
Logo for the brand MJ Productions

MJ Productions

Purple Passion

IndicaTHC 15%CBD

Purple Passion effects

Sleepy
54% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
