Mo Beta Glass, Co.
About this product
Features
Height 11.8"
4" base
Clear, blue, white glass with accents
Pokemon ball inline diffuser
Pokemon ball round diffuser
Pokemon ball mouth piece
14.4mm female joint
14.4mm male Pokemon ball bowl included
