About this product
Best Cheech & Chong Glass
The Cheech & Chong Up in Smoke Beaker Waterpipe stands 12 inches and features color accents, a removable 19-to-14mm diffuser down stem, and 3-pinch ice catch. Matching handled herb slide included.
Features:
12" / 14mm female glass water pipe
Removable 19-to-14mm diffuser down stem
3-pinch ice catch
Thick glass funnel-style bowl (included)
Crisp color accents
The Cheech & Chong Up in Smoke Beaker Waterpipe stands 12 inches and features color accents, a removable 19-to-14mm diffuser down stem, and 3-pinch ice catch. Matching handled herb slide included.
Features:
12" / 14mm female glass water pipe
Removable 19-to-14mm diffuser down stem
3-pinch ice catch
Thick glass funnel-style bowl (included)
Crisp color accents
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!