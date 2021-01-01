Loading…
Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Clear/Amber Dab Recycler Mobile 9"

Height 9"
3 point glass marble base
Clear and amber glass
Multiple colored lens
Inline diffuser
Elegant hoses with a petite mouth piece for a controlled hit
14.4mm male jone
14.4mm female globe with handle and nail included
