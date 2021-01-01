Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Clear/Amber Ice Triple Threat Perc 20.5"

Buy Here

About this product

Features

Height 20.5"
6" flared base
Clear glass with amber accents
13 arm flat perc with bubble
3 drum diffuser with ice catcher nodules
Exaggerated honeycomb
3 levels of ice cater nodules to allow ice to be inserted in neck
4 ice nodules below bowl
18.8mm female joint
18.8mm male bowl with handle included
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!