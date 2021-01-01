Loading…
Logo for the brand Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Dark Vapor Straight Tube Waterpipe - 14" / 14mm F

About this product

14" Dark Vapor Straight Tube Waterpipe - 14mm F

Features:

• 14" / 14mm female glass water pipe
• Removable 19/14mm diffuser down stem
• Permanent hand-painted accents
• Matching ground herb slide
• 3-pinch ice catch
