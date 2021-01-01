Loading…
Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Eye Stoned Oil Rig - 6.75" 14mm

The Eye Stoned Oil Rig is scientific glass oil rig with a stable base for good balance and a quartz banger with a thick 4mm bucket. Stands 6.75 inches tall. 14mm female joint.

Features:

• 6.75 inch glass oil rig
• 14mm female joint
• Durable boro glass
• Stoned Eye design
• Quartz banger included - 14mm female
