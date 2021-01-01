About this product
The Eye Stoned Oil Rig is scientific glass oil rig with a stable base for good balance and a quartz banger with a thick 4mm bucket. Stands 6.75 inches tall. 14mm female joint.
Features:
• 6.75 inch glass oil rig
• 14mm female joint
• Durable boro glass
• Stoned Eye design
• Quartz banger included - 14mm female
Features:
• 6.75 inch glass oil rig
• 14mm female joint
• Durable boro glass
• Stoned Eye design
• Quartz banger included - 14mm female
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!