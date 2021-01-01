Mo Beta Glass, Co.
About this product
Features
Height 9"
3.5" base
Clear glass with green, black and white accents
Honeycomb diffuser with landmine diffuser
Two decorative external minion accents
14.4mm female joint
14.4mm male bowl with minion eye included
Height 9"
3.5" base
Clear glass with green, black and white accents
Honeycomb diffuser with landmine diffuser
Two decorative external minion accents
14.4mm female joint
14.4mm male bowl with minion eye included
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!