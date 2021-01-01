Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Green Minion w/ Honeycomb diffuser 9"

Buy Here

About this product

Features

Height 9"
3.5" base
Clear glass with green, black and white accents
Honeycomb diffuser with landmine diffuser
Two decorative external minion accents
14.4mm female joint
14.4mm male bowl with minion eye included
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!