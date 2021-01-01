About this product

Features



3 in one set (bubbler, pipe, one hitter)

Revolutionary smoking technology

Pieces included: bubbler head adapter, diffused downstream, helix mouth piece, spoon pipe bowl, taster/one hitter bowl piece, oversized cone shaped bowl piece, k clip

Clear with blue or red logo

14.4mm joint



The motion of the smoke is created by micro-holes at the shoulders of the funnel-shaped body, also called a \'Venturi Chamber.\' These holes, all angled in the same direction, produce the air intake for the system. The result is an aeration process that has three benefits:



1. It slows the burning, conserving tobacco

2. The infusion of air creates a smoother draw

3. It creates a fascinating swirling motion similar to a tornado