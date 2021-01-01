About this product

The new Jumbie Art Djinni pants are a work of art, and are like no other pants in the world! A blend of harem pants, cargo pants, and joggers. We merged 3 pairs of pants to create one new amazing garment.



Made out of Eco friendly bamboo cotton and Sorona blend you won't want to take them off because they are so comfortable. Colorful cuff at the bottom is made from plush poly spandex for maximum comfort that will mold to your body.



These pants will join you on your journey and keep your belongings safe with rouged YKK zippers. Our version of the Harem pants are comfortable and fashionable. Show your true colors with the new Eclipse Collection.



Features



Original Design.

Belt loops for extra support.

Original prints by Jumbie Art.

YKK zippers.

High quality waistband for maximum comfort.

Plush stretch fabric on the cuff.

Stash pocket and deep pockets for cell phones and water bottles.

Embroidery on the back.

Bamboo cotton and Sorona fabric made in the USA.

Proudly printed and sewn in Los Angeles, California.