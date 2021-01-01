Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Jumbie Art Anubis Men's Hooded Shirt

Buy Here

About this product

New Jumbie Art Eclipse Collection hood shirt features our beautiful prints with stealth design. Art accents inside the hood and on the edges made it for an every day fashionable shirt, and feature 3/4 length sleeves design. Made from soft, breathable bamboo cotton rayon blend. This shirt will keep you cool on a hot day and warm at night, one of our most versatile garments.

Features

Super comfortable Eco-friendly natural bamboo rayon blend.
Original prints by Jumbie Art.
3/4 sleeve design.
Art accents inside hood and edges.
Sleek cut scoop design on front and back.
Proudly printed and sewn in Los Angeles, California.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!