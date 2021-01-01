Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Jumbie Art Dye-Sub Guy Fawkes Shirt

Buy Here

About this product

We are legion. Expect us.

Colorful, comfortable, and casual, our all-over-print dye-sublimated T-Shirts make for great festival gear, rave clothing, or every day wear. Each shirt features custom artwork on the front, back, sleeves, and collar.

Features

Featuring original artwork from visionary artist Jumbie
Made from soft, and slightly stretchy fabric
100% dye-sublimated polyester
All-over color print and cut and sew production
Proudly 100% Made in America
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!