Mo Beta Glass, Co.
We are legion. Expect us.
Colorful, comfortable, and casual, our all-over-print dye-sublimated T-Shirts make for great festival gear, rave clothing, or every day wear. Each shirt features custom artwork on the front, back, sleeves, and collar.
Featuring original artwork from visionary artist Jumbie
Made from soft, and slightly stretchy fabric
100% dye-sublimated polyester
All-over color print and cut and sew production
Proudly 100% Made in America
